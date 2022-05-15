The Land
Home/News

Rental crisis continues to impact Australia

By Ethan James, Michael Ramsey, Aaron Bunch
May 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is experiencing a rental crunch, leaving many unable to find an affordable place to live.

Helen Howell is planning to pitch a tent outside her mother's house in Launceston if she can't find a place to live in the next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.