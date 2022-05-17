Wingham Beef Week's grand champion parader awarded: PHOTOS AND RESULTS

Watching his older sister successfully compete in the cattle ring spurred Clayton Porter to take it on.
The Scone Grammar student took out the prestigious grand champion parader at Wingham Beef Week today.
"My sisters (Montana and Caitlin) got me into it, they have always been showing," Clayton, 16 said.
"I mucked around in the yards helping them break it in and then started leading it when I was eight-years-old and enjoying it."
But today's win would have to be one of his biggest achievements, Clayton said.
"Today's competition was tough, my steer (Trigger) was being a rat and didn't want to stand still," he said.
"It's great to see young kids have a go.
"It wasn't that long ago when I was their age winning everything they are winning today."
He has a swag of ribbons under his belt including placed fourth in age group at Sydney Royal this year.
Pee Wee (under-10s): 1. Adelaide Stamp from Crimson Park
10-12 years
Heat one: 1. Jake Gotts, St Gregorys; 2.Thomas Stephens, St Gregorys; 3.Lilly Rae Rosten, St Paul's College, Kempsey
Heat two: 1. Wilton Townsend, St Paul's College, Kempsey; 2.Amelia Miller, Calrossy; 3. Charlotte Latham, St Paul's College, Kempsey.
Champion of age: Jake Gotts
13 years
Heat one: Ilyssa Newbury, Glen Innes High; 2. Tilly Weismantel, Kempsey High, 3. Callum Robinson, Walcha Central
Heat two: Massimo Piscuneri, St Gregory's College; 2. Harriett Shields, St Paul's College, Kempsey; 3. Hunter Scrivener
Champion of age: Massimo Piscuneri, St Gregory's College
14 years
Heat one: Angus; 2. Chase Rosten, St Paul's College, Kempsey; 3. Mia Layzell, HVGS
Heat two: 1. Cooper Wray, St Gregory's; 2. Matilda Lidbury, HVGS; 3.Brianna o'Donnell, St Paul's College, Kempsey
Heat three: 1. Noah Evans, Manning Valley; 2. Isabelle Preston, St Paul's College, Kempsey; 3. Shaun McKenna, Walcha Central
Heat four: 1. Matthia Rudder, Calrossy; 2. Cody Rutten, Camden Haven; 3. Jessica Taylor, NEGS.
Champion of age: Matthia Rudder, Calrossy
15 years
Heat one: 1. Logan Doolan, Manning Valley Anglican; 2. Jacob Malvern, St Gregory's; 3. Lily Cooke, Glen Innes High
Heat two: 1. Toby Lamph, Glen Innes High; 2. Chloe Klingner, Glen Innes; 3. Amelia Sternbeck, St Catherines
Heat three: 1. Logan Quigley, Scone Grammar, 2. Harrison Wand, Manning Valley; 3. Charlea Kelly, Kempsey High.
Heat four: 1. Vincent Pisciuneri, St Gregory's; 2. Issabella Sutherland, St Paul's College, Kempsey; 3. Arabella Randle, Manning Valley.
Heat five: 1. Clancy Prior, St Paul's College, Kempsey; 2. James Sutcliffe, St Josephs Aberdeen; 3. Mille Crowe, Scone Grammar.
Heat six: 1. Yasmin Jones, Calrossy; 2. Reagan O'Donnell, St Paul's College, Kempsey
Champion of age: Vincent Pisciuneri, St Gregory's
16 years
Heat one: Clayton Porter, Scone Grammar; 2. Josephine Green, St Joseph's; 3. Chelsea Lyon, Walcha Central
Heat two: 1. Matthew Edwards, Scone Grammar; 2. Marlee Wall, Walcha Central; 3. Audrey McPherson, HVGS.
Heat three: Phoebe Southwell, Kempsey High; 2. Zoe Rudder, Calrossy; 3. Mia Rassmussen, Calrossy
Heat four: 1. Felix Ashton, HVGS; 2. India Dowling, St Paul's College, Kempsey; 3. Lachlan Lidbury, HVGS.
Champion of age: Clayton Porter from Scone Grammar.
