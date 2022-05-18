Helenitta Kleberg Groves devoted life to cattle and horses

Helenitta Kleberg Groves, aged 95, has passed away peacefully at home in San Antonio, Texas on May 6, 2022.
Mrs Kleberg Groves was raised on King Ranch, where she led a rich and varied life in pursuit of her passions: ranching, land, livestock, good horses, and family.
Mrs Kleberg Groves ranched her entire life, from overseeing King Ranch's Buck and Doe Run Valley Farms in Chester County, Pennsylvania, to her own Silverbrook Farms in Staunton, Virginia, to Silverbrook Ranches in Texas, she focused on raising the best Santa Gertrudis cattle and Quarter Horses in the country.
She campaigned many champion cutting horses including Miss Peppy Also and Pay 21. She was a skilled rider and loved competing across the country, winning many championship buckles and collecting limitless friends along the way. Known as the 'First Lady of Cutting,' she was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 1998.
As a rancher, horsewoman, educator and philanthropist, Mrs Kleberg Groves left an indelible mark on the ranching industry. Her contributions will be felt for generations to come.
Santa Gertrudis breeder Rob Sinnamon, RL Santa Gertrudis, Kyogle, NSW said Mrs Kleberg Groves was one of the greatest women he had the pleasure to have influence on his life journey.
"To have known and hosted Helenitta in Australia on a number of occasions, and through to her incredible hospitality at King Ranch in the United States has created lifetime memories and experiences that has moulded our lives in a positive way," Mr Sinnamon said.
"We will be forever grateful for her counsel, advice and friendship."
