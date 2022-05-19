Regional funding is election's 'political football'

As the end to the election campaign looms large, NSW's largest farming body has had enough.
NSW Farmers vice-president Xavier Martin is concerned regional funding is being used as a political football as the nation counts down to May 21.
Advertisement
On Wednesday Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese told the National Press Club he wanted "no-one held back, no-one left behind" if Labor secured government, but also said he would reduce the Community Development Grants Program and end the Regionalisation Fund.
"Investment in our regions is critical to unlocking the economic potential of agriculture and therefore repairing the budget," Mr Martin said.
"If we want to beat inflation we need to improve productivity, and that means we need a fair go for our regions that is based on need, not politics.
"Whoever is elected on Saturday must commit to strategic investment that is purpose-built for our regional communities and based on need."
READ MORE:
Mr Martin used a personal experience to highlight the gap between city and country communities.
"Just recently I was left trying to run my farm business from a landline because the local mobile phone tower - that also provides our internet - went down for more than a week," Mr Martin said.
"We're living in a digital world and trying to get our products to market, but sometimes it feels like you've got one hand tied behind your back.
"At the end of the day agriculture is about producing healthy plants and animals for people, everyone has a stake in securing a future for farming."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.