In Fashions on the Field winners were: Tiny Tot winners: Girl, Kiah Mills - Boys, Hunter & Mason Ross; Little Miss: Blair Garland - Little Master: Riley Cross; Filly on the Field: Winner - Savannah Chesworth - Runner up - Victoria Butler; Colt on the Field: Winner - George Calligeros - Runner up - Ed Black; Miss Myer: Winner - Tilly McKenzie - Runner up - Tully Ritter; Mr Myer: Winner - Aaron Whinn - Runner up - Michael McGregor; Classic Lady: Winner - Belinda Butler - Runner up - Jasmin Garland; Classic Gent: Winner - Pete Hills - Runner up - Peter Whitehead; Classic Couple: Winners - Kylie Fletcher & Peter Whitehead - Runner up - Jasmin & Daniel Garland; Best Millinery: Winners - Manon Ronzet