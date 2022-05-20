A large crowd gathered for the Lightning Ridge races and despite a barrier failure, forcing flag starts for all except one race, it was a huge day.
Lightning Ridge race club president Campbell Murray said about 1500 people attended the event, a mixture of locals and tourists.
The club hadn't raced since 2019 because of the pandemic and drought.
The electric starter turned to flag starter after the failure of the barriers and consideration for safety.
Racing NSW steward and Chairman for the meeting Sam Woolaston said front gates would open prematurely.
"They were lacking padding, and two horses sustained (minor) injuries, and one jockey injured her ankle and at the end of the day, it came down to safety and functionality."
Mr Woolaston deciding to implement flag starts when acting under the provisions of AR199 rather than abandon the meeting.
"It was like the old days," Mr Murray said. Jockeys had to run their mounts up to the starting line - as they did in the 1800s.
In Fashions on the Field winners were: Tiny Tot winners: Girl, Kiah Mills - Boys, Hunter & Mason Ross; Little Miss: Blair Garland - Little Master: Riley Cross; Filly on the Field: Winner - Savannah Chesworth - Runner up - Victoria Butler; Colt on the Field: Winner - George Calligeros - Runner up - Ed Black; Miss Myer: Winner - Tilly McKenzie - Runner up - Tully Ritter; Mr Myer: Winner - Aaron Whinn - Runner up - Michael McGregor; Classic Lady: Winner - Belinda Butler - Runner up - Jasmin Garland; Classic Gent: Winner - Pete Hills - Runner up - Peter Whitehead; Classic Couple: Winners - Kylie Fletcher & Peter Whitehead - Runner up - Jasmin & Daniel Garland; Best Millinery: Winners - Manon Ronzet
The feature race was the 2022 P W Concrete Lightning Ridge Cup, 1200m - with Fearless Mila first, ridden by Andrew Banks and trained by Clint Lundholm.
