Fleabane in pastures is best controlled by aggressive species that grow at the same time it is most active. It's a case of "fire fighting fire". Pasture most overrun by fleabane tend to be those that have low to no population of spring/summer growing perennials, or the spring summer perennial growth is compromised because of previous grazing management. Sometimes the species type is suitable to outcompete fleabane but previous grazing management, often exacerbated by prior drought, has reduced regrowth rate of perennials.