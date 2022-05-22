The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bob Freebairn: fleabane a problem in pastures too

By Bob Freebairn
May 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleabane, foreground pasture, tropical grass background pasture. Summer growing tropical grasses, well managed, are capable of outcompeting weeds like fleabane.

While fleabane (Conyza spp.) has been a major cropping and fallow weed issue for some time, especially in zero till or no till systems, it can also be a major problem in pastures. Where it thrives in pastures it tends to use most of the soil water, many of the nutrients, and crowd out other species for sunlight, space and drymatter. Purple top is a similar pasture weed problem.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.