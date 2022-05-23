The Land

Rugby union boost regional NSW towns in COVID-19

By Connor McGoverne
May 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 1910 Mudgee Wombats Premiership winning team. Photos: Mudgee Wombats

Every rugby club has a respected stalwart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.