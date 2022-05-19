The Land
Home/Beef

Wingham Beef Week 2022 awards top gong for led steer: PHOTOS

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 19 2022 - 3:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's High School student Elizabeth Gardiner with her Limousin cross Angus steer that took out the grand champion led steer or heifer at Wingham Beef Week. Pictured with judge Chris Knox and Chris Black from Wingham Exports

It was a hard-fought competition when St Josephs High School took out the grand champion led steer at Wingham Beef Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.