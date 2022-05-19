It was a hard-fought competition when St Josephs High School took out the grand champion led steer at Wingham Beef Week.
The 12-month-old Limousin cross Angus steer, bred by Neil Nelson, that weighed 508 kilograms was a stand out for its "softness, muscle content and growth potential".
St Josephs High School teacher Lisa Bright said it was great to be back showing after COVID-19.
"It has made a difference getting kid back into the ring...success breeds success, if kids see what you can do then they want to emulate that and be part of that team," Ms Bright said.
Ms Bright said the winning steer was only fed on 80 days of grain due to floodwaters.
"The floods kept them up in the hills and we couldn't get them down," she said.
"But when I looked at these I said to Neil we had to take this one as he was soft already before he was put on feed and he hasn't looked back since."
In 2019, the school took out grand champion steer and reserve in the same competition.
Wingham Beef Week president Merv Presland said it was great to be back after twos years with 450 students participating.
"As it always is, the older kids that have been around the showring are really professional, the top line is outstanding, but even those young kids in their first show are putting up a strong performance," Mr Presland said.
British White Class
Class 1 (300kg to 335kg)
Class 2 (336kg to 370kg)
Champion: Kempsey High School
Class 3 (371kg to 405kg)
Class 4 (406kg to 440kg)
Champion: Scone Grammar
Class 5 (441kg to 475kg)
Class 6 (476kg to 510kg)
Champion: St Josephs High School and Neil Nelson
Class 7 (511kg to 550kg)
Class 8 (551kg plus)
Champion: Calrossy
