Braidwood Blue Ribbon calf sale topped by a pen of 15 Angus steers for $2630

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 23 2022 - 4:00am
Nutrien Braidwood's Charlie Croker at the Annual Nutrien Ag Braidwood Blue Ribbon with NRodney and Naomi Royds weaned Angus Heifers, 260kg, which sold for $2020.

THERE were 1250 head yarded at the 63rd Nutrien Ag Braidwood Blue Ribbon Sale on Friday, which was topped by a pen of 15 Angus steers for $2630. Good lines of heavier Angus steers typically sold for more than $2200 a head.

