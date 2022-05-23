THERE were 1250 head yarded at the 63rd Nutrien Ag Braidwood Blue Ribbon Sale on Friday, which was topped by a pen of 15 Angus steers for $2630. Good lines of heavier Angus steers typically sold for more than $2200 a head.
Nutrien Braidwood's Charlie Croker said the quality was outstanding with the majority of the yarding made up of black steers and all local cattle.
"Most of the steers were up over the 300 kilogram mark. There weren't many steers under 300kg," he said.
Mr Croker said prices were strong with steers in the 350-400kg range sold in the $2200-$2630 range and lighter steers weighing 270-300kg sold in the $1950-$2200 range.
"With the trends in the cattle market it was better [than last year]," he said.
"It was dearer than previous calf sales in Braidwood this year and on par with most of the calf sales everywhere and with auctions plus. It was $150-$250 dearer than the previous weeks sale in Braidwood."
The top priced lot was 15 Angus steers from Krawarree, Braidwood, 10-11 months, weighing 439kg sold for $2630.
Colin and Anne Maree Tetley, Braidwood, sold 17 Angus steers, 8-9 months, weighing 350kg for $2400.
Thomas, Sarah and Katie Jane O'Brien, Braidwood, sold 14 Angus steers, 8-9 months, weighing 340kg for $2200. The same vendor sold 15 Angus heifers, $329kg, for $2500.
In the Herefords, Dorothy Griggs, Braidwood, sold 27 steers, 8-9 months, weighing 332kg for $2020.
Mr Croker said the better bred heifers over 300kg sold between $2150 and $2500, while the lighter weight black heifers sold for $1650-$1900 and different breeds in the $1550-1$1700 range with the quality strong.
A pen of 22 black baldy heifers, 8-9 months, weighing 340kg from Terry and Dale Laurie, Braidwood, sold for $2180 and Brian Webb, Braidwood, sold eight shorthorn heifers, 8-9 months, weighing about 300kg for $2080.
Mr Croker said plenty of cattle stayed local with the majority of the top of the steers going to backgrounder operations, some to feedlots and some stayed local to go back on grass.
"The competition was certainly strong from both restockers and feedlotters," he said.
"The females were very strong with support from restockers. A lot of those heifers are going back to be future breeders."
Buyers came from Queanbeyan, the Riverina, Taralga, Goulburn, Cowra, Mittagong and local areas.
