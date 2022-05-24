The Land
Home/Markets

Southern NSW prime cattle markets going strong with help from Queensland rain

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wagga Wagga prime cattle sale on Monday where 3200 cattle were yarded.

RAIN in Queensland and northern NSW is helping to keep the southern NSW prime cattle market strong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.