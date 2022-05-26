There was plenty of community support for the open air judging of led steer cattle at Casino Beef Week this year and in spite of wet weather in the lead up to the one-of-a-kind event the rain held off while judging carried on.
The Nicolls family's stud Tookawhile Charolais, from Rukenvale via Kyogle, claimed the title of champion led steer at Casino Beef Week on Wednesday night, with a medium-weight Charolais calf weighing 428 kilograms.
