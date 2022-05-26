The Land
Home/Beef

Casino Beef Week takes cattle parading and judging to the streets

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was plenty of community support for the open air judging of led steer cattle at Casino Beef Week this year and in spite of wet weather in the lead up to the one-of-a-kind event the rain held off while judging carried on.

Led Steer event draws quality competition

Advertisement

Ad

The Nicolls family's stud Tookawhile Charolais, from Rukenvale via Kyogle, claimed the title of champion led steer at Casino Beef Week on Wednesday night, with a medium-weight Charolais calf weighing 428 kilograms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.