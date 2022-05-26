Find out how many applications have flooded in for special disaster grants?

An average of 33 applications a day for special disaster grants has flooded into the state government over damage sustained in this year's events.



Since the start of year, 2666 applications have been received by the Rural Assistance Authority from 60 local government areas, including Lismore City, Clarence Valley, Richmond Valley, Tweed Shire, Kyogle and Ballina.

The total amount requested is $145.8m, making an average claim of $54,756.

But the damage bill is far greater, with those applicants estimating the costs to their landholdings to be $323.8m.

The beef sector has topped the list with 32 per cent of applications, followed by 13pc from horticulture, nine per cent cropping and seven per cent from the dairy industry.

Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said this had been one of the most challenging years on record for farmers in the Northern Rivers and flood impacted areas of NSW.

"The persistent wet weather has made it harder for farmers to get back into paddocks, sow crops, feed livestock and start rebuilding," Mr Saunders said.

Primary producers recovering from the devastating impacts of floods are eligible to access the special disaster grants of up to $75,000.



Under the grant, primary producers will receive $15,000 upfront to get going, without the need for documentation. There is also a landowner grant of up to $25,000 for smaller landholders.

Meanwhile, NSW Farmers has made a submission to the NSW Parliament Select Committee Inquiry to the Response to Major Flooding across NSW in 2022.

