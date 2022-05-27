Wingham Beef Week champion carcase has been awarded to a Silver Angus exhibited by St Mary's College Gunnedah, Heath Birchall and Wallawong Premium Beef.
The 447 kilogram steer scored 93.67 points.
It had a hot standard carcase weight of 247.5kg, a dressing percent of 55.40 per cent, rib and rump fat measurements of 10mm and 8mm, eye muscle area (EMA) of 98 sq cm, and a Meat Standards Australia (MSA) Index of 64.67.
The 10-month-old steer, which was sired by Wallawong Perseverance and out of a Karloo Park cow, was on 105 days of feed from Alexander Downs.
Lachlan James from Wallawong, who is also St Mary's College agriculture/primary industries teacher, said it was a team entry and the win was a justification for Mr Birchall's breeding program.
"The students are involved in all aspects of management at school from breaking in the steers to animal husbandry," he said.
"We have a long-standing relationship with Heath and showing steers, and that has been a successful relationship with quality cattle and awards."
He said it was great to see students back in the show ring after the pandemic.
The unled carcase champion went to St Stanislaus College's Angus cross Hereford, with a score of 92.30 points.
It had a hot standard carcase weight of 305.5kg, rib and rump fat measurements of 12mm and 9mm, EMA of 103 sq cm, and a MSA Index of 66.57.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
