Wingham Beef Week's champion carcase awarded to team entry

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 27 2022 - 2:00am
Wingham Beef Week's champion carcase steer was exhibited by St Mary's College Gunnedah, Heath Birchall and Wallawong Premium Beef. Photo: Wallawong Premium Beef

Wingham Beef Week champion carcase has been awarded to a Silver Angus exhibited by St Mary's College Gunnedah, Heath Birchall and Wallawong Premium Beef.

Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.

