Alumy Creek Angus sold to record money during their 32nd annual bull sale on Friday with the top priced sire selling to $52,000 - up from $26,000 in 2021.
The sale average for all 45 bulls sold reached $16,333, also up on last year by $5513.
Repeat buyers the Murnane family from Baringa Park Angus stud at Birregurra, Vic waved down the top priced bull, staving off active under bidding from Queensland, all keen to get a handle on Alumy Creek Monumental R095 by Exar Monumental.
The family also came away with Alumy Creek Entice R038 by Mogck Entice for $17,000, chosen for his traditional style and deep body.
Both bulls sported moderate frame with good phenotype and numbers to match.
"We look for structure and temperament, not just estimated breeding values," said Eddie Murnane, noting the desire to produce commercially relevant bulls. "Essentially we want good looking animals."
Auctioneer Brian Kennedy, Elders Stud Stock at Armidale, who picked out the top-selling bull well before the sale, said the results spoke for themselves.
"Everyone was happy. They were bidding freely," he said. "The top priced bull R095 was phenotypically very correct and he had a great set of numbers right across the board."
Three bulls sold to $26,000 including Alumy Creek Monumental R020 by Exar Monumental going to Mike Smith, Adrigoole Angus, Woodenbong.
"I thought he was a consistent package to our other sires," said Mr Smith, who has purchased five bulls from Alumy Creek over three years.
"I like the timing of the Alumy Creek sale because I'll be using these sires in the next four weeks with our low birth-weight Angus heifers. I look for consistency in type and figures and are choosing moderate framed bulls to go over bigger cows. We are after softness and moderate maturing progeny to sell at the Stanthorpe weaners sale, aged about eight to nine months.
"Lot two that sold for $52,000 was my pick but I didn't even start a bid. Lot 23 was my first pick and I decided I'd get him no matter what. I'm happy as it turned out."
Volume buyer was the Duro Tank Group from Lake Cargellico, who came away with six bulls paying to a top of $14,000 for Alumy Creek 38 Special R085 by Baldridge 38 Special.
Another repeat client, Tigrigie Cattle Co, Eurombah via Taroom, Qld, bought three bulls to a top of $18,000 for Alumy Creek 38 Special R054 by Baldrige38 Special from a first calf Connealy Captalist 316 heifer.
Some 25 bidders were registered with online service AuctionsPlus which sold to a top of $20,000 for Alumy Creek Ringo R128 by Lode Creek Black Pearl, going to Roger Flower, Bridgewater Angus Stud at Black Mountain south of Guyra.
"We were very impressed with the bull," said Mr Flower. "He was a real stand-out with good all around figures. In Colin Keevers' words he is a good, soft, long-bodied younger bull; thick and well muscled."
Mr Flower will use the frame score six-plus bull, at 834 kilograms as a back-up in their artificial insemination program to go over high-indexing Ayrvale stud cows. Bridgewater Angus is a repeat client of Alumy Creek, having purchased at their recent female sale.
Alumy Creek 38 Special R023 by Baldridge 38 Special sold for $24,000 to Harper Rural Holdings, Wiley Creek, via Stanthorpe, Qld.
Long-term regular buyer Eric Newsome from Blue Granite Grazing at Dundee paid $24,000 for Alumy Creek Entice R051 by Mogck Entice, measuring four to seven per cent across all selection indexes.
The sale was hosted by Elders Stud Stock with George and Fuhrmann with both Brian Kennedy and Darren Perkins catching the bids.
