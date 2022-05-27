Sally Butt, Butt Livestock, with Steve and James Faulder, Yass, and their best presented heifers of 12 Angus heifers which sold for $1890

QUALITY was down but prices were up at the final special weaner sale of the season at SELX, Yass, today. All up, 3017 cattle were yarded and steers reached a top of $2420.

Ben Seaman, Elders, said the sale went better than expected with prices higher than recent sales, but lower quality cattle.



Advertisement Ad

"It was $60 to $70 (a head) dearer than the last two sales," he said.

"The quality was back a bit - it was a winter affected yarding compared to the last two sales."

Mr Seaman said the weaner sale season coming to a close pushed prices up.

Read more: Cattle breeding management workshops

Angus steers made up the majority of the yarding and averaged $2106 with those in the 280 to 300 kilogram range making up to $2200. They typically sold in the range of $1900-$2320.

Advertisement Ad

The best presented steers went to the Milson Family Trust, Goulburn, which sold 23 372kg Angus steers, Onslow blood, for $2400.

Arthursleigh Farm, Marulan, sold a pen of 32 Angus steers, Myengah and Koolewang blood, 292kg for $2230 and K.R. Reed, Tarlo, sold 23 Angus steers, 323kg, for $2340.



In other breeds Margan Pastoral, Boorowa, sold 28 Murray Grey steers, 257kg, for $1800. The same vendor sold 44 Shorthorns, 264kg, for $2010.



Margan Pastoral's Faith Crowie, Lilla Arnott, Brock Raster, Charlie Arnott, Lordie Arnott, Tessa Mettke and Nanneke van Drunen with their 44 Shorthorn steers which sold for $2010

The heifers averaged $1725 and the best presented heifers went to Steve Faulder, Yass, for his 12 Angus heifers, 297kg, which sold for $1890.

Nedyah Pastoral, Yass, sold 27 Angus heifers, 276kg, for $2000 while Waugh Piccadilly, Coolac, sold 17 Angus heifers, 236kg, for $1640.



A line of 21 Simmental-cross heifers, 240kg, from M.P. and S.K. Horan, Braidwood, sold for $1580.

A small number of cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were also penned with four Angus cows with Angus calves from Cavan Station, Cavan near Yass, sold for $3600.



K.L. and S.D. Gann, sold 14 PTIC Angus heifers, August/September calving, for $3500.



Buyers were mostly local restockers with others coming from Trangie, Bathurst, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.