Taking out every champion and the supreme exhibit in the Border Leicester judging, it was no surprise that Dunedoo-based stud, Talbragar Border Leicesters were also awarded most successful exhibitor for the breed.
With 127 exhibits entered from eight different studs, it was Talbragar's ram, tag 55, better known now as 'Storm', that was awarded the Gillawarrina Cup for best Border Leicester sheep in show.
Advertisement
The twin-born, Talbragar Cyclone son came from the ram under one year (shorn) class, where judge, Ian Baker of the recently dispersed Geraldine stud, Clydebank Vic, said he was the type of ram that would go a long way in the industry.
"He has an excellent outlook, a magnificent head, and magnificent wool," he said. "He is a real stud sire for the future."
Up against five other class winners for the junior champion ram title, Storm versed rams from Talkook, Lynwood, and North South stud, as well as three other Talbragar rams.
"I am looking for structure, appeal, and a good head which is probably what put him (Storm) up above the other rams," Mr Baker said.
Vying for the champion Border Leicester ram, Mr Baker said Storm matched the style of ewes he had selected earlier in the judging and was an easy winner.
"He has got nice dark points and I think the bone in him got him over the line," he said.
Related reading:
Talbragar also reigned supreme in the ewe judging with Talbragar tag 86 winning junior and overall champion ewe.
The Geraldine 65-19 daughter came out of the ewe under one year (woolly) class where Mr Baker said she had a lovely dense wool and stood well on her feet.
"She is a very stylish young ewe with plenty of length," Mr Baker said.
With only Talbragar animals in the judging of the Gillawarrina Cup for best Border Leicester sheep in show, Mr Baker said he was very happy with his two champions and said they complimented each other, had the same style, and would go a long way in the industry.
"In my eyes, the ram is just the clear winner," he said.
Talbragar also won both the ewe pair classes, as well as the ram objective measurement class.
Talbragars co-principal Ben Simmons said their wins added to an already successful show season after the stud received champion and reserve champion Border Leicester ram and ewe, interbreed champion ram and ewe, and the supreme exhibit at Dunedoo Show.
Mr Simmons said he plans to keep Storm for use in the flock and for semen collection and sale.
"He will be taken on to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo and so will the ewe (tag 86)," he said.
Advertisement
Talkook Border Leicester stud, Crookwell, exhibited the reserve junior champion ram, Talkook tag 174, the reserve grand champion ram, Talkook tag 2002142, and the groups of four.
Talkook tag 70 also won the best Border Leicester head.
The reserve junior champion ewe went to Tara Border Leicester stud, Rockley, with Tara tag 115.
Tara also won the milk tooth, shorn group class. This group won champion long wool interbreed group.
Wattle Farm stud, Temora, won overall reserve champion ewe with Wattle Farm tag 500, who came from the ewe over one year (woolly) class.
The milk tooth, woolly group was won by North South stud, Young, and the milk tooth, shorn after May 1 group went to Lynwood stud, Wellington.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.