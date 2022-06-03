The Land
NSW State Sheep Show 2022: Talbragar dominates the Border Leicester ring

By Kate Loudon
June 3 2022 - 8:00am
Ben and Daniel Simmons, Talbragar Border Leicesters, Dunedoo, with their ram tag 55, who was awarded the Gillawarrina Cup for best Border Leicester sheep in show.

Taking out every champion and the supreme exhibit in the Border Leicester judging, it was no surprise that Dunedoo-based stud, Talbragar Border Leicesters were also awarded most successful exhibitor for the breed.

