TATTYKEEL Poll Dorset stud has made it back-to-back wins of the Dubbo Show supreme inter-species competition.
In its second year, the competition showcases the supreme exhibit from each section and puts them side by side to evaluate who truly is the best of their respective species and what exhibit could offer the most to their industry.
This year it was judged by Richard Cole, Lachlandale Limousins and Riverglen Berkshires, Forbes.
Tattykeel 210113 was the supreme sheep of show which Mr Cole selected to receive the $1000 prize money sponsored by ARTC.
"It is a very correct sheep," Mr Cole said. "He carries his weight well, he carries his meat beautifully and he was the most faultless animal to me."
The Gilmore family, Tattykeel stud, Black Springs, had an advantage over other competitors, exhibiting two of the six supreme animals vying for the overall title.
Their Angus bull, Tattykeel Real Deal Q3, was the interbreed champion bull and supreme beef exhibit, and has since been sold to Hollywood Angus stud, Peak Hill.
Also in contention for the title was the supreme pig, a Tamworth sow exhibited by Dubbo Show president Wes Temessl of Spicers Creek stud, Dubbo, which was judged by Jenny Wright, Tamworth.
The champion chook of show was a Blue tail Wheaten Modern game bird exhibited by Ryan Harris, Dubbo, and judged by Chris Mammon, Gunnedah, and Glen Turner, Kandos.
Representing the horse section, was Warrawee Steamheat, the supreme show hunter horse, exhibited by Victorian entrant Brynie Lee, Whittlesea.
