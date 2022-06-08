Year 12 student Alanah Daniels from Peel High School, Tamworth, has been awarded the Student Suffolk Stockman award at this year's 149th annual NSW State Sheep Show.
Part of the Peel High's team of eight students, and 13 sheep, Miss Daniels has been involved in the school's show team since year 7 and is following in her brother Brendan's footsteps as he also showed sheep.
"My background in agriculture and the industry is through school... but my nan is on a farm, and pop had a dairy," she said.
The perpetual trophy is awarded to the student which presents themselves well, is skilled at handling and knowledgeable about their sheep, co-operates with others and is an all-rounder.
At last year's show she placed second in wool judging, she won first in the handlers competition at the Dubbo event 2018 and 2017 and at Sydney Royal in 2018 she also won her handlers class.
"Suffolks are calm, gentle animals," she said.
"You create a great bond with the animal when showing sheep... I have a bond with the ram I've been showing at Walcha, Gunnedah and Barraba shows this year."
Miss Daniels hopes to be involved in the wool industry in the future, either as a rouseabout or a wool classer.
"I'm currently studying primary industries via distance education with Kylie Lunn... and (agriculture teacher) Mr (Ben) Bowman has supported us the whole way through," she said.
