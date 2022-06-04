The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

NSW State Sheep Show 2022: Most successful school to Farrer

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
June 4 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School students Joel Sloman, Corben Shepherd and Forbes Murdoch, all of year 10, with steward John Bennett, Dubbo.

Exhibiting a team of 21 White Suffolk ewes and rams, the Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Tamworth, won the most successful school trophy at the NSW State Sheep Show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.