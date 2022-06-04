Exhibiting a team of 21 White Suffolk ewes and rams, the Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Tamworth, won the most successful school trophy at the NSW State Sheep Show.
The school brought home a swag of blue ribbons after taking the top spot in the ram showing milk teeth only (shorn), ram showing milk teeth only (shorn, born after August 1), ewe showing milk teeth only (shorn, born between June 1 and July 31) ewe showing milk teeth (born after August 1), and the ewe objective measurement classes.
In the sheep young judges and handling competition, year 9 student Bateson Pittman placed first in the senior Merino judging and fourth in the meat sheep. Forbes Murdoch, year 10, placed second in the meat sheep, while Corben Shepherd, year 10 placed fourth in the Merinos.
Further results from the competition are as follows:
Handling:
Judge: Andrew Cameron, Narromine.
First: Alex Gorey. Second: Christine Sutton. Third: Charlotte Cooper.
Merino judging:
Judges: Angus Dawson, Dubbo, and Avalon McGrath, Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga,
First: Alex Gorey. Second: Brendan Mitchell. Third: Tim Coddington.
Meat sheep judging:
Judges: Reece Webster, Bathurst, and Angus Munro, Poll Boonoke stud, Deniliquin.
First: Max Gorey. Second: Alex Gorey. Third: Tim Coddington.
Merino Wool Handling Award: Charlotte Cooper.
Handling:
Judge: Ben Simmons, Talbragar Border Leicesters, Dunedoo.
First: Jessica Sharman. Second: Adam Fordham. Third: Amity Dyke.
Merino judging:
Judge: Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park Merinos, Dubbo.
First: Bateson Pittman. Second: Shantelle Turkington. Third: Elizabeth Sutton.
Meat sheep judging:
Judges: Steve Creswell, Annalara White Dorpers, Dubbo, and Brendan Mansbridge, Canowindra.
First: Chloe Moss. Second: Forbes Murdoch. Third: George Sinclair.
Roseville Park Wool Handling Award: Shantelle Turkington.
