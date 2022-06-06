The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Mobile shearing hand piece to revolutionise the industry

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated June 7 2022 - 12:20am, first published June 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Jones shearing a first-cross ewe lamb with the prototype handpiece developed by 4c Desigfn in association with AWI.

Working with Australian Wool Innovation, 4c Design had identified an opportunity for innovation in shearing tool design.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.