New South Wales agriculture minister Dugald Saunders will speak directly to the industry at a NSW Farmers-held online forum.
NSW Farmers president James Jackson said Mr Saunders will discuss important issues critical for the success of agriculture during a challenging time for the sector.
Mr Jackson said agriculture was in the box seat to rebuild the economy after COVID, and it was up to government to "unleash the beast".
"People are switching on to the idea that farms equal food, but they also equal enormous economic potential for our state and our communities," Mr Jackson said.
"Minister Saunders has a huge role to play in making sure farmers aren't needlessly held back by red tape, and can take those opportunities to grow not only healthy plants and animals but also the state's balance sheet.
"This webinar will give people the chance to hear directly from the Minister about what the state government is doing with our sector."
Mr Jackson said the "30 by 30" target of the NSW agriculture sector was an ambitious but important goal to set in order to propel the conversation on the sustainability and future viability of one of Australia's most important sectors.
"The productivity of the NSW agriculture sector ranges between $12 billion and $15 billion annually," he said.
"Growing agriculture will not only stimulate the NSW economy as it recovers COVID-19; it will help pave the way toward a more food secure future.
"We're working to deliver forward-thinking policies that will allow farmers to drive our economy and food security into the next decade."
Questions must be submitted ahead of time when registering.
The webinar will start at 6.30pm on Thursday June 9. You can register and submit questions here.
