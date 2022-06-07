The Land
Gunnedah saleyards set for a facelift

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:19am
Robert Carter, David Payne Constructions, Gunnedah Shire councillor Ann Luke, Deputy Mayor Cr Rob Hooke and Tamworth MP, Kevin Anderson. Photo supplied.

Major upgrades worth $17.6 million are planned for Gunnedah Shire Council's saleyards to cement Gunnedah's position as one of the premier locations for selling livestock in NSW.

