QUALITY was outstanding at NVLX Wodonga last Thursday where a total of 1833 cattle were yarded. Weaner steers topped at $2520.
Brett Shea, Elders, said it was a very strong day with competition from local restockers and local feedlotters as well as commission buyers for high quality cattle.
"On the runs of feeder and weaner cattle the market was $100-$200 [a head] dearer than our May fixture," he said.
"For a winter's yarding it was exceptional."
Steers typically sold for $2150 while weaner steers topped at $2520 for a line of 16 Angus weaner steers, 384kg, from KR Bird, Balldale, for $2520.
Fisher Ag, Browns Plains, sold 18 Angus weaner steers, 336kg, for $2370.
In other breeds Brewer Pastoral, Koetong, sold nine Simmental cross steers, 377kg for $2385 while PJ and SL Wallis, Walla Walla, sold 14 Charolais cross steers, 370kg, for $2270.
Gunyah Hereford Stud, Cooma, sold 13 Hereford steers, 456kg, for $2480. The same vendor sold 22 Hereford steers, 402kg, for $2310.
In the heifers Bobingah Farms, Adelong, sold 22 grown Angus heifers, 437kg, for $2400. The same vendor sold 28 black baldy grown heifers, 407kg, for $2300. Heifers typically sold for $1827.
A line of 14 Charolais cross heifers, 285kg, from R and R O'Keefe, Bruarong, sold for $1680 and Brewer Pastoral, Koetong, sold 18 Angus Simmental heifers, 277kg, for $1770.
Cows with calves typically sold around the $3400 mark and topped at $4100 for a pen of 19 Angus calves with Angus cows, from KA and DL King, Holbrook.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold between $1500 and $2200 and PTIC cows typically sold for $2040-$2909 and topped at $3210.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
