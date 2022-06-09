The Land

Coles to give six organic producers financial assistance to support their businesses

June 9 2022 - 2:00am
Wayne Shields at Peninsula Fresh Organics with sons Oscar, 10 and Flynn, 12.

Coles is providing organic produce farmers in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland grants to increase the availability of organic fresh produce.

