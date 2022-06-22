The highly popular Win a Pen of Santa Gertrudis Steers competition is again underway with The Land joining forces with the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and its stud breeders that have purchased the steers being donated.
This year 10 studs are involved including; Benelkay, Hardigreen Park, Rockingham, Spring Creek, Yulgilbar, Munnabah, Watasanta, RL Pastoral Company, Glenalbyn and Denngal, along with Elders and Martins Transport.
The competition kicks off in the July 23 issue of the paper and will run for five weeks, until it closes on July 26 at 5pm. Participants are required to collect and fill out a coupon and send it to the PO Box on the entry form.
Then once drawn, the winner will be notified and the steers will be sold by Nick Hannaford of Elders Gunnedah at the Gunnedah saleyards on August 2.
SGBAA general manager Chris Todd said the competition is continually well-received by the community as it supports the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
"Half the proceeds of the Santa steers when sold goes to the Westpac helicopter service (in Queensland it is the Royal Flying Doctor Service), and half goes to the person that wins," he said.
The NSW Win a Pen of Santa Steers competition began in 2007, while the Queensland version commenced earlier in 2004.
This year the pen of six steers was bred by Tom and Anna Dunlop, Munnabah Santa Gertrudis, Coolah.
"We've been involved for the last three years, but this is the first time we have bred the steers that were purchased by the group and donated to the competition," Mr Dunlop said. "We are also donating our time and feed.
"The steers have been on oats crop since April, and they are being finished (via access to a grain bin in the paddock) on oats grain.
"They are currently averaging 550 kilograms and will be 18-20 months old when sold. They are by Yarrawonga Fireworks, Dunlop Tomahawk and Wave Hill Squatter."
Mr Dunlop said they had always wanted to be part of the competition which supports and promotes an invaluable cause.
"We hope we, or anyone, never needs the Westpac Helicopter or RFDS but if we ever do we know they would be there for us," he said.
