The Land
Westpac Rescue Helicopter supported by Santa steer competition

By Hannah Powe
June 22 2022 - 10:00pm
Tom Dunlop and daughters Isabella, 8, and Heidi, 11, of Munnabah Santa Gertrudis, Coolah. Photo: Supplied

The highly popular Win a Pen of Santa Gertrudis Steers competition is again underway with The Land joining forces with the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and its stud breeders that have purchased the steers being donated.

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

