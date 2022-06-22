The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hobbs Livestock tops Simmental Australia National Sale at $32,000

HP
By Hannah Powe
June 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $32,000 sale-topper, Hobbs Livestock Royal Red, offered by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Molong, and bought by Ticoba Simbrahs, Mundubbera, Queensland. Photos: Hobbs Livestock

DEMAND for new outcross genetics help drive prices to a $32,000 sale high during the Simmental Australia National Sale hosted online via AuctionsPlus last Friday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.