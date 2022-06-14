The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

La Nina may weaken this winter | The Outlook

By Don White, Weatherwatch
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Negative IOD to keep rainfall above average

As has now been the case for some time, we still expect above average rainfall to occur during winter, though we may see the impacts of the La Nina weaken as we push towards the second half of winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.