THE next generation of beef industry enthusiasts are jumping with joy after it was announced that the National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show would make its return this September.
A new location, new time of year and a new cohort of participants, the 2022 event is expected to draw a mass of young competitors from across NSW.
Established in 1992, the NABJHS is one of the only multi-breed youth shows within Australia. It was last held in 2019, prior to COVID.
Historically being held in Dubbo, this year sees the Beachport Liquid Minerals National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show relocate to Blayney showgrounds from September 2-4.
Beachport Liquid Minerals NABJHS president Alison Amor, Dubbo, said there had been a lot of interest in the lead up as kids are "excited to be back in the show ring".
"The Blayney community has welcomed the all breeds with open arms, and come on board with fantastic support with great prizes on offer," she said.
"Blayney Shire Council has provided grants... and I cannot speak highly enough about the community and businesses in Blayney, as well as all the businesses that have supported us - at the moment we have 77 partners. It has been amazing, and we are thankful.
"It is a reflection on industry - everyone has a bounce in their step at the moment, and people are happy to contribute."
The event is open to participants aged 5-25 years, and will consist of educational sessions, cattle classes, junior events as well as a heifer jackpot where the winner takes home $1000 and additional scholarships will be offered.
"What the all breeds offers is a unique opportunity for kids to come together across multiple breeds, build strong networks and take them into the future," Mrs Amor said.
On Saturday night the AuctionsPlus Smokin' Meats and Moonlight Beats dinner will provide a relaxed atmosphere for competitors and spectators to relax and unwind while enjoying local smoked produce from Smoking Brothers Catering and live entertainment from Central West artist Bec White.
Interests from new schools has also jumped with first-time entries expected from Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Dubbo, Orange Anglican Grammar School, and Lake Cargelligo Central School.
For the first time entries are being taken online and will close Wednesday, July 6.
