No one was more excited at the successful rescue of a dog from a Central Victorian mine shaft than the lucky pup itself.
The combined efforts of emergency services saw the successful rescue of a black Kelpie from a five-metre mine shaft at Huntly in northern Bendigo on Saturday.
Bendigo SES volunteer Trent Ross said crews were called to the scene at 3pm after a gold prospector noticed the dog down the mine shaft.
"We were guided into shaft and confirmed there was one down there," Mr Ross said. "After assessing it, the job fit criteria for the CFA Oscar 1 Mine Rescue Team.
"Once they arrived, along with the Huntly CFA, we escorted them into the mine shaft area and helped set up the equipment so a member could descend into the the mine for the rescue."
Mr Ross said a CFA member with some veterinary experience assessed the Kelpie, which had no injuries.
"We gave it a bottle water which it downed quickly. It was very thirsty and had been there a while," Mr Ross said. "Maybe about a day, there was no evidence it was there overnight."
Mr Ross said the dog was very excited to be freed from the mine shaft.
"When I first went into scene, it was just looking up and not making noise," he said. "Once the CFA and Oscar 1 started setting up, it started to bark and get excited.
"When it got up to the surface it just wanted to run around. We had it on a lead but it was excited to be out and was very friendly.
"The dog was very lucky that someone managed to look down shaft and see it."
The dog had a collar on but no tags. The Huntly CFA has taken the adventurous pup to the Bendigo Animal Relief Centre where it is hoped it will be reunited with its owners.
Mr Ross said the team work between the agencies added to the positive result.
"No matter what job is, we work well as a team," he said. "It also goes to show the importance Oscar 1 has in our area where there is a number of uncapped mine shafts.
"Animals and people find their way into them all the time. It's good know we have the capability to get there quickly and get someone out if required."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
