The Land

Bligh Amateur Racing Club celebrates 144 years of picnic racing

By Virginia Harvey
July 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bligh Amateur Racing Club recently celebrated 144 years of picnic racing with its annual races at the Central Districts track at Mudgee.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.