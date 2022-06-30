Queensland authorities have enacted a movement control order following the recent detection of the bee-decimating varroa mite in NSW.
Signed on Thursday, the order restricts bees, bee hives, bee products - including honey, and used bee keeping equipment from coming from NSW into Queensland.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the order was essential to protect the industry.
"This is very destructive - hence the name of the particular mite - to the industry," Mr Furner said.
"We're asking people that if they identify this particular mite, the Varroa destructor mite, in Queensland beehives to immediately inform Biosecurity Queensland.
"We're asking beekeepers, whether it be professional beekeepers or backyard beekeepers to inspect your hives regularly.
"You have an obligation and anyone that breaches that obligation can be prosecuted up to over $280,000 or one year jail for breaching those orders.
"Obviously, there's a strong deterrent to make sure we protect our beekeeping industry in Queensland.
"Our movement control order is consistent with what is occurring in Victoria and South Australia with their decisions to act on behalf of protecting their industries as well."
Mr Furner said NSW had taken swift action to restrict the spread of varroa mite, however if control measures failed and varroa mite entered Queensland, there were limited options for eradicating varroa mite, as no effective natural enemies of varroa mite existed.
Bees, hives, bee products and equipment can continue to be moved within Queensland.
In NSW, there is a state-wide standstill of all bees, hives, apiary equipment and untreated bee products.
Beekeepers are encouraged to monitor their hives and immediately report unexpected hive deaths, deformed bees, bees with parasites, poor brood patterns and dead brood to Biosecurity Queensland.
They're also being urged to register as a biosecurity entity if they own or keep at least one hive.
Registration is free for non-commercial beekeepers and native bee hives do not need to be registered.
Register through www.daf.qld.gov.au
For more information about the order visit www.daf.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
