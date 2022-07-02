The Land
Flood-affected beekeepers get special permission to move hives

July 2 2022 - 6:57am
Special permits for flood-affected beekeepers

Beekeepers in flood-affected areas have been granted special permission for the movement of honeybees and hives as a result of potential flooding as an east coast low impacts the NSW Government's response to Varroa mite detections.

