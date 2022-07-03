The Land
Emergency zones extended after three new Varroa Mite cases

Updated July 3 2022 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
SPREADING: The Varroa mite emergency zone has been extended to include the Port Stephens Peninsula after three new infestation cases.

Three new premises infested with Varroa mite have been reported with the emergency zone extended as a result.

