GenAngus Future Leaders participant Emily Read of Isla Angus gets marketing, networking boost

By Hannah Powe
August 6 2022 - 1:00am
All in the family: GenAngus Future Leaders Program participant Emily Read, Coonabarabran, with Angus steers sired by her family's Isla Angus bulls. Photo: Supplied

Involved in her family's mixed farming operation at Coonabarabran, Emily Read says she looks forward to amping up the marketing and profile of their stud following her involvement in the 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders Program.

