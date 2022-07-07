The Land
Hybrid vigour will drive commercial production at historic Yulgilbar Station on the Clarence

By Jamie Brown
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:00am
Hereford over Santa Gertrudis are the backbone of commercial production at Yulgilbar Station. Photo: Supplied

A decision to diversify commercial production at Yulgilbar Station is an exciting one for new manager Brett Ellem, who started here as a ringer 15 years ago and became head stockman four years later at the age of 24.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

