Hereford bulls over Santa Gertrudis females to produce first-cross progeny made the most sense, given the ready access to genetics from Yulgilbar's Santa Gertrudis stud and to Hereford bulls from Yarram Park at Willaura, Vic, owned by the Baillieu family and connected through marriage to the Myers, owners of historic Yulgilbar at Baryugil on the Clarence. The sires from Western Victoria took the transition to the Upper Clarence in their stride.