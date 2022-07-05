THE Royal Agricultural Society of NSW met in the Dome, at Homebush, on Tuesday night to recognise a major milestone.
As the evening's master of ceremony and RAS councillor Lindey Milan said to the audience of more than 550, it was 200 years to the day (July 5) since the first group of interested agriculturalists met at 96 George St, Sydney, to form a society that encourages agricultural production.
The society has since grown to become an extensive, member-driven organisation that brings people together through its annual Sydney Royal Show, RAS Foundation, Australasian Animal Registry, Sydney Royal Competitions and event venue, Sydney Showground.
The night featured photo displays from its past, which Ms Milan said was about honouring the past and embracing the future, as well as celebrating the efforts of the many people who have supported the volunteer organisation.
She also spoke of the change in the make-up of the people that ran the organisation and how its membership had become significantly more diverse.
"Incidentally, the first woman on council, Robyn Clubb, having become a councillor in 1993, is here tonight," she said.
"There's been a lot of change in that time. Not only moving from the original site at Moore Park, but also there is now nearly 20 women on council, as well as a terriffic wave of fresh young faces," Ms Milan said.
Editor at The Land
