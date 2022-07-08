Investing in the next generation of bright young minds, the RAS Foundation (RASF) recently announced the 69 recipients of its 2022 RAS Foundation Rural Scholarships.
Designed to financially support rural and regional students studying at university, college or TAFE, the scholarships aim at students passionate about applying their knowledge and skills within regional communities.
Advertisement
Two students representing the Far West region are Stephanie Warhurst and Zianna Chesterfield, both of Broken Hill.
Stephanie, 22, attended Sacred Heart Primary School and Broken Hill High School and lives with her immediate family and her two cavoodles, which she adores.
She is in her fourth and final year of paramedicine, a degree that she hopes will allow her to support individuals physically and emotionally through some of the most challenging times they experience.
"Growing up in Broken Hill, I have experienced first-hand the strain on our healthcare system and the need for health care professionals in rural and isolated areas," she said.
"I endeavour to work back in Far West NSW on my completion, and I cannot wait to graduate and be able to use my clinical skills to support others and provide care."
When Stephanie completed high school in 2016, she knew she wanted to pursue a career in health but initially couldn't narrow down which field to study.
She took a gap year in 2017 to determine what I wanted to do before commencing a degree in Medical Imaging/Radiation.
After a few months, though, Stephanie decided that this was not the career for her.
"I established that I wanted a job heavily involved in patient-centred care," she said.
"I wanted to be at the forefront of support when the community needed me most.
"I also really enjoyed the diversity of patients and their backgrounds/presentations.
"I started studying paramedics in 2019 and have not looked back."
This scholarship will go a long way to helping support Stephanie with her studies, as she is required to travel to her Bathurst campus numerous times throughout the year for residential schools and placements.
"As many people are aware - university is super expensive," she said.
"These residential schools require me to attend campus for clinical assessments and learning.
"They come with costs involved in transport from Broken Hill to Bathurst, a week's worth of accommodation and living arrangements during this time."
Advertisement
Additionally, there was a considerable cost involved in completing her ambulance placement.
"In November last year, I had to relocate to Newcastle for five weeks to complete this, and I am heading off to Kiama on the South Coast in mid-July for another five weeks," she said.
"During this time, I cannot work and must cover the cost of living, accommodation, and travel.
"This scholarship removes some of this financial burden, allowing me to enjoy the learning experience without the stress of the cost of living. "
Read more: A healing blueprint for mental health
In November 2022, she will have completed all her subjects and placements, allowing her to graduate at the end of the year and apply for positions within Australia as a registered paramedic.
Advertisement
While Stephanie is proud to call Broken Hill home, surrounded by people with strong community values and her family and friends, she believes the biggest challenge for people in remote areas seeking medical treatment is distance and availability.
"We are lucky enough to have visiting specialists in Broken Hill, but sometimes the wait list for these doctors is months long," she said.
"This means some people are forced to travel for treatment and appointments, which can be very expensive and are not the most accessible for all community members.
"For example, people living in Wilcannia, 200 kilometres east of Broken Hill, are required to drive it numerous times a week for dialysis because their health service doesn't have the facilities to do so.
"There are also various services, machines and tests which unfortunately are too expensive to be viable in Broken Hill, creating more travel for community members.
"My hope as a paramedic is to be able to provide care to those in a rural community like mine and advocate for their health."
Advertisement
Zianna, 18, is studying a Bachelor of Exercise Science with a Masters in Clinical Exercise Physiology.
She has a desire to return to Broken Hill upon graduation, offering her services to improve the lives of those in a remote community.
"I want to treat and improve the lives of those who suffer from respiratory illness, poor joint mobility, mental illness, cancer, and many more debilitating conditions," she said.
"This degree focuses on using movement and physical activity to treat and prevent such conditions, which I believe to be more beneficial than any medication."
Read more: Meet 30 sheep young guns under 30
Advertisement
RASF manager, Cecilia Logan, said the foundation was proud to support recipients in pursuing their dream careers.
"For many regional students, higher education requires them to move away from their homes and families, which can be emotionally and financially difficult," Mrs Logan said.
"The rural scholarship program aims to make this transition easier by assisting with accommodation and education-related costs and allowing students to concentrate on their studies without additional financial stress.
"This year's recipients have demonstrated a strong desire to give back to country NSW, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them achieve their goals."
RASF Rural Scholarship recipients will receive financial grants of $6000 for full-time study or $3000 for part-time study, made possible with the assistance of generous donors.
Applications for the 2023 RASF Rural Scholarship program are now open.
Advertisement
Click HERE for more information.
Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.