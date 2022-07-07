A repeat buyer for 30 years, Robert and Tracey Doak, Drogheda, Bundarra and their daughter Katrina were the successful bidders for the 22-month-old Hardigreen Park Yeti (P), which was sired by Drensmaine Apex 238 (P) from a female that went back to the Hardigreen Park Quo Vadis H118 (PS) bloodline. The bull tipped the scales at 890 kilograms with an eye muscle area measurement (EMA) of 131 square centimetres.