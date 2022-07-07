The Land
Home/Beef

Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis sell to $22,000 for a $5272 average.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 7 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis bulls sold to $22,000 for an average of $8178 for 13 of the 21 bulls offered, while three PIC heifers averaged $5666 and a pen of six commercial heifers averaged $2800.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.