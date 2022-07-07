Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis bulls sold to $22,000 for an average of $8178 for 13 of the 21 bulls offered, while three PIC heifers averaged $5666 and a pen of six commercial heifers averaged $2800.
This year's average and clearance were down on the previous sale, but repeat buyers were a common theme throughout the sale.
A repeat buyer for 30 years, Robert and Tracey Doak, Drogheda, Bundarra and their daughter Katrina were the successful bidders for the 22-month-old Hardigreen Park Yeti (P), which was sired by Drensmaine Apex 238 (P) from a female that went back to the Hardigreen Park Quo Vadis H118 (PS) bloodline. The bull tipped the scales at 890 kilograms with an eye muscle area measurement (EMA) of 131 square centimetres.
Advertisement
Mr Doak said the three-decade-long association he'd enjoyed with Hardigreen Park was due to a simple decision.
"He's a good shape of a bull, with a great hindquarter.
READ MORE AT:
"Our calves from these bulls are always better, and we've always been happy with the result from using them in our cows," Mr Doak said.
The second top-priced bull at $17,000 also went repeat buyers in Garrie and Rita Turnbull, Willamurra, Brewarrina.
Tipping the scales at 766kg, the son of Yarrawonga Formidable L872 (P) had an EMA of 118sq/cm and was listed by the vendor as a bull that would suit joining with heifers.
The Turnbulls bought two other bulls. A Rosevale Pancho son for $12,000 and a Yarrawonga N90 (PP) son for $9000.
Mr Turnbull said that while grazing sheep was a significant part of their enterprise, the pure Santa Gertrudis herd had now built numbers to about 800 cows.
"We run between 25,000 and 30,000 sheep, but the Santa Gertrudis suit our country and do really well," he said.
Grassbrook Propriety Limited, Manilla paid $10,000 for a son of Dunlop Trumper P468 (P) and $5000 for a son of Rosevale Pancho P360 (P).
Dangarfield Cattle Company, Taroom, Queensland, paid $5000 for a son of Diamond H Valuer V159 (P) and bought a PTIC heifer from the same sire. The heifer was in calf to Watasanta Policeman (P), bought by Hardigreen Park last year at the Watasanta sale for $34,000.
Gabby and Jay Boxhall, Pappinbarra from the Hastings Valley, bought the other two PTIC heifers for $5000 and $5500. Both heifers were in calf to Watasanta Policeman.
A and J Neill, Taralga paid $9000 for a son of Diamond H Valuer, that weighed 852kg and was 22 months old.
A pen of six commercial Santa Gertrudis heifers was bought for $2800 by Jan Habgood and Cam Greenland, Brooklyn, Loomberah to go into a three-way crossing program with Simmental and Red Angus bulls.
Advertisement
Three bulls were sold after the auction by private negotiation.
The selling agents were Nutrien Livestock, Joel Fielding on the gavel, and Elite Livestock Auctions provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.