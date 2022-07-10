Nearly 450 people connected to the livestock industry donned their race wear on Sunday and joined the annual Beef At The Barriers fundraiser, as part of South Grafton Cup.
Organised by Donovan Livestock and Property, all money raised at the event - part of the Clarence River Jockey Club's annual July racing carnival - went to the Little Windmills country kids charity.
The weather turned on a magnificent display of Clarence Valley colour, and not just from the jockey's silks as can be seen in these photographs.
