The Land
Home/Beef

Herefords Australia Youth scholarship winners to go on stud visits around Australia

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
July 13 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travel scholarship winners Janet Cantwell and Brittany Abbott with Herefords Australia Deputy Chairman Marc Greening and Lisa Sharp, CEO Herefords Australia.

A STUD breeder and a veterinarian in the making were the travel scholarship awardees at the Herefords Australia National Youth Expo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.