Fifty years of membership in the Santa Gertrudis Association for the Hardigreen Park stud, Wallabadah, was acknowledged at their recent on-property sale with the presentation of a certificate to principal Moreton Rolfe.
Mr Rolfe said he joined the association as a member in good standing in February 1972 and founded Hardigreen Park in the same year.
Advertisement
Mr Rolfe said he and his wife Francis, have worked on the stud's development with the untiring support of my two managers, Colin Rosewarne for about 30 years and, after his retirement, Colin Patterson.
"Each has received outstanding support from their respective wives, Jill and Dion," Mr Rolfe said.
READ MORE AT:
"Their efforts enabled me to devote some time to the administrative side of the Association.
In 1984 Mr Rolfe was elected to the Council of the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and elected as President in 1994/1995 until retirement in 2000 and in 2002 I was elected as an Honorary Life Member.
"In his first President's Report, Burnett Joyce my successor was kind enough to say of me that I left 'the Association moving forward and free of problems after his excellent guidance over the past two years'."
"Any contribution I made must be attributed to the wonderful, forward-thinking Councillors working with me.
Mr Rolfe said a statement by renowned Santa Gertrudis breeder, Alastair Bassingthwaite, Wallumbilla, Qld, in a Santa journal should be the compass for all breeders: "Protect the future of the Santa Gertrudis breed and your own future by selling only animals of good quality".
"That must be the aim of us all," Mr Rolfe said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.