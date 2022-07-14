FROM Ivanhoe to Robinvale and up to Broken Hill remote and mobile vet Sophie Hemley is giving people in far western NSW access to veterinary services.
Ms Hemley started Rural Vets Australia about two years ago and is providing remote communities with much needed services.
"I saw there was such a great need for vets and professionals to come out into rural areas so people have a service and have options available to them," she said.
Rural Vets Australia runs a mobile vet clinic every month to six weeks, depending on demand, providing general consults, vaccinations, pathology, health checks and end of life care, particularly for elderly dogs.
The main focus of the business is on livestock, particularly sheep, providing ram breeding evaluations, brucellosis testing, disease investigations for herd health, production issues and animal health calendars as well as some field surgeries.
Ms Hemley said in the next month a new testing system will be up and running allowing her to run test results in her home lab in Ivanhoe.
"People won't have to wait a week or more for their results which is quite exciting," she said.
Ms Hemley said currently she is seeing a lot of brucellosis.
"I've been doing a few eradication management programs for people and helping people making sure they have the right ram power and managing their rams a bit more efficiently because ram prices are so high at the moment," she said.
Ms Hemley said they have been doing some seasonal management work with pulpy kidney also becoming an issue in some areas with new growth of clover and some animals not having been vaccinated in the last few months.
Working mostly around Ivanhoe, Mossgiel and Balranald areas, as well as Menindee and towards Broken Hill, Ms Hemley said it's the people she meets and helps that make the job.
"Being able to be out in different communities and seeing different country is really exciting and I think it's a really fulfilling job," she said.
"There's a privilege in what I can do to get out and help people and arm people with all the information they need to make the decisions they need to on their properties about their livestock."
Ms Hemley said it's important for people to have access to a service like Rural Vets Australia as people previously had limited access to vets and had to travel to major towns or if they could get someone to visit their property it was a long wait.
"Getting someone out on farm to help and give them some more information is really beneficial and I think someone that's in the region that understands the extensive pastoral areas is important," she said.
"A lot of people like that they can just call a vet and get someone to come and visit and see what's happening in their flock or in their dogs or whatever it is they're having issues with."
Having done her membership with the The Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists for sheep medicine Ms Hemley said this is important for her clients.
"From the livestock perspective the biggest thing is having someone who has a genuine interest in sheep," she said.
"Sheep production is my passion so calling someone with a non-bias view point over what might be happening as an extra sounding board is really important and valuable for people," she said.
And it was this passion for livestock that first attracted Ms Hemley to the profession, having grown up on a mixed farming property at Booligal.
"Coming off a farm there was always a need for good vets and I always had a good relationship with some of our local vets," she said.
"I think it was always a good opportunity to work with livestock everyday and it was a different opportunity from your traditional agricultural routes that you could go in."
Ms Hemley completed her degree at Wagga Wagga and has worked as a district vet at Broken Hill for Western Local Land Services, for Riverina LLS and did locum work.
She also has been the extension manager for the national sheep industry biosecurity strategy for Australian Animal Health.
Keeping busy Ms Hemley works as a district vet part time as well as running her business.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
