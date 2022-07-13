The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Negative IOD looms for NSW | Weather In Focus

By Ben Domensino, Weatherzone
July 13 2022 - 10:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warmer Indian Ocean temperatures loom | Weather In Focus

There are growing signs that western NSW could see above average rain in the coming months, with a negative Indian Ocean Dipole pattern gaining strength to the north west of Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.