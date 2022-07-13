The Land
Home/Dairy

Moss Vale Road finally open, but more landslips block Kangaroo Valley River residents

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
July 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After more than four months, Kangaroo Valley residents can finally access the Southern Highlands via Barrengarry Mountain after a landslip cut off their access.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.