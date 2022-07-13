The Land
Heart Angus bulls sold to $30,000, twice and averaged $16,040

Updated July 13 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:25am
Angus bulls sold to $30,000 twice and averaged $16,040 for a gross of $802,000 at the Heart Angus 6th on-property bull sale just south of Tamworth.

