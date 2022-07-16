The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter suspects that testing the quality of produce is better than the risky business of trying to grow it

By The Punter
July 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALS provides testing and analytical services around the world, including water testing. Photo: Shutterstock/Mr_Mrs_Marcha

Selling picks and shovels in the 19th-century gold rush turned out to be a much better bet than digging big holes by hand in the hope of making a big strike.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.