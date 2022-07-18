Update: Man arrested after Condobolin property shooting

Police have arrested a man after a shooting at a Bimbella Road property outside of Condobolin.
The 23-year-old has been charged and faced court on Saturday, July 16, after a man was shot in the shoulder at the Central West property.
Following further inquiries police arrested the man at West Wyalong where he was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court.
About 9pm on Wednesday, July 13, officers attached to Central West Police District were called to the property outside Condobolin and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder/chest.
He was treated at the scene by police, before officers drove him to Condobolin Hospital where he was airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and remains in a stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
