Premium Wagyu sale tops at $46,000

The top embryo lots included an single embryo sired by Irongate Mayitoshigeyama R162 out of Irongate Michiko R1745 offered by Irongate Wagyu, Camperdown, Vic, bought by an undisclosed NSW buyer, as well as package of ffour embryos sired by World K's Shigeshigetani 1593 out of Wright Pastoral WRPDP0002 offered by Wrights Pastoral, Allora, Qld, which sold to an undisclosed Queensland buyer.

