Premium Wagyu sale tops at $46,000

VENDORS from all Australian states offered lots in the GDL Premium Wagyu sale hosted online via AuctionsPlus on Tuesday last week.
It was the biggest Premium Wagyu sale the GDL company had settled according to stud stock manager Harvey Weyman-Jones, Dalby, with 101 of 233 lots selling to gross $824,550.
In the breakdown, 22 of 30 bulls sold to a $16,500 average and $46,000 top price.
The top bull was Macquarie Wagyu S0904, offered by Macquarie Wagyu, Leyburn, Qld, and purchased by an undisclosed Queensland buyer. A 16-month-old son of Macquarie Wagyu N01000, he ranked in the top 10 per cent of the breed for marble fineness, and top 15pc for marble score, carcase weight, and all index values.
Mayura P0883 offered by Grassland Wagyu, Camperdown, Vic, topped the female draft at $28,000 selling to an undisclosed Queensland buyer. Overall 15 of 40 females averaged $14,533.
A United States buyer from Cleveland, Texas, purchased two females for an average of $14,750 and top of $21,500 for Gooree E071, offered by Grassland Wagyu.
A top of $3300 per embryo was reached twice with 26 of 63 embryo packages sold for an average of $1346/embryo.
The top embryo lots included an single embryo sired by Irongate Mayitoshigeyama R162 out of Irongate Michiko R1745 offered by Irongate Wagyu, Camperdown, Vic, bought by an undisclosed NSW buyer, as well as package of ffour embryos sired by World K's Shigeshigetani 1593 out of Wright Pastoral WRPDP0002 offered by Wrights Pastoral, Allora, Qld, which sold to an undisclosed Queensland buyer.
Three straws of Wyndford Itoguni 308H offered by United Kingdom-based vendors Wyndford Wagyu sold for $3500 per straw to an undisclosed buyer from Queensland. In total 38 of 100 semen packages averaged $131/straw.
Mr Weyman-Jones said bulls and genetic packages sold strongly but the female market softened with foot and mouth disease making some buyers cautious.
