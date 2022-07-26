The Land
Home/Beef

The Land Southern Beef Week day two photos

By Stephen Burns & Brett Tindal
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:26am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day two of The Land Southern Beef Week was focused on showcasing Angus and Simmental genetics ahead of spring bull sales.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.