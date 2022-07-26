Day two of The Land Southern Beef Week was focused on showcasing Angus and Simmental genetics ahead of spring bull sales.
Today featured four studs across the district including; Kennys Creek (Angus), Boorowa, Onslow (Angus), Cootamundra, Springwaters (Angus), Boorowa, and Wormbete (Simmentals), Illabo.
Advertisement
Around 28 studs representing seven breeds will be on display over from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30 from breeders throughout southern and central New South Wales.
RELATED READING:
Kennys Creek Angus, Boorowa, stud principal Sam Burton Taylor is cautious about the current state of the beef market but is confident bulls sales in the spring will satisfy both vendors and bull buyers.
"Obviously there is some negativity in the industry due to a tough winter, the fear of foot and mouth and the international turbulence due to the war in Ukraine," Mr Burton Taylor said.
"There has been a pull-back in prices over the past few weeks, but I think the principles in beef globally are still very strong."
Mr Burton Taylor had 72 bulls on display, including a feature representation of three AI sire lines - Landfall Keystone, Rennylea L519 and Sydgen Enhance.
"All three bulls are good for docility, good length of body, moderate for birth and good carcass attributes," he said.
At Springwaters Angus, Boorowa, the Rowley family had on display 22 yearling sale bulls, first calf heifers with calves by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Millah Murrah R53.
Stud co-principal Dane Rowley said his family are very pleased with the quality of the young calves, and their draft of sale bulls.
"It has been a tough wet and cold winter so they haven't got the shine of past years," he said.
"But when it warms up I think we are in for another bumper spring.'
Mr Rowley has plenty of confidence in the beef industry, allowing for current international upsets.
"The world still needs to eat, and we can supply plenty of red meat," he said.
"I think the longterm outlook is great but we do have to be mindful that here in Australia we are at the mercy of what happens overseas.
"The current reports about foot and mouth are good in as much as they are making everyone aware of the danger and how it will be controlled."
Mr Rowley said the COVID-19 lockdowns have been a good lesson in preparing people in restricting the spread of the disease and that might apply to foot and mouth.
Advertisement
Central West Angus and Red Angus operations will be open on Wednesday July 27 for day three, including; Dalwhinnie (Angus), Byng, Gilmandyke (Angus), Orange, Goondoola (Red Angus), Cargo, and Yamba (Angus), Orange.
Opening time will be 9am to 4pm.
If you are out and about at The Land Southern Beef Week? Be sure to have a look through our gallery tonight to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
We would love to see your photos too! Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #SouthernBeefWeek2022, and by tagging us in them.
You can hashtag or @TheLand on Instagram, tweet us via @The Land on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.
Milwillah Angus stud at Young will not be open on Tuesday July 26 (day two).
Advertisement
Coolie Angus, Merriwa, has changed from Thursday July 28 (day four) to Friday July 29 (day five).
Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst, will not be open on Friday July 29 (day five), but will be hosting an independent open day the following week on Friday, August 5.
Yallambee Angus and Red Angus, Berrima, will not be open on Saturday July 30 (day six).
ALSO IN NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.