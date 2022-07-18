Teens charged after Sydney Royal Show stabbing

THREE teenagers have been charged by Homicide Squad detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager at the Sydney Royal Show earlier this year.
State crime commander, acting assistant commissioner Jason Weinstein, said the arrests were the result of a long and protracted investigation by homicide squad detectives.
Advertisement
"From the outset police were met with a wall of silence from associates of those involved and undertook a painstaking investigative process to reach this point," acting assistant commissioner Weinstein said.
"This and other recent acts of knife crime that we've seen were senseless acts of violence which have had devastating consequences for victims, their families, and also those allegedly responsible.
Related reading:
"I implore young persons to think carefully about their choices and the consequences of carrying or using a knife and encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers associated with it. I don't want to see other families devastated like this."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the arrests send a strong message that violence of any kind will not be tolerated.
"This was a shocking incident that played out publicly at one of Sydney's most popular family events," Mr Toole said.
"This breakthrough clearly shows that it doesn't matter how long it takes, and no matter what obstacles police face, their investigations remain ongoing, and now three teenagers are facing murder charges."
Emergency services responded to the carnival ride section about 8pm on Monday, April 11, 2022, following reports of a brawl during which two boys, aged 16 and 17, suffered stab wounds.
The older boy - who has since been identified as Uati "Pele" Faletolu - died enroute to hospital, while the younger boy underwent treatment for a wound to his leg and has since recovered.
Initial investigations into the incident were undertaken as part of a joint response involving detectives from Auburn Police Area Command, South West Metropolitan Region and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, under Strike Force Calle.
Homicide squad detectives then took carriage of the investigation, conducting several public appeals for information and other investigative activity.
As part of ongoing inquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested at a home in Shalvey about 6.30am last Saturday (July 9) and taken to Mt Druitt Police Station, where he was charged with murder.
He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Children's Court the following day, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court today (July 18).
About 5pm on Wednesday last week (July 13), detectives - assisted by Raptor Squad and other specialist police - arrested a second man, aged 18, at Schofields Train Station.
He was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with murder, refused bail, and appeared at Blacktown Local Court on Thursday (July 14), where he was formally refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday, September 7.
Following further inquiries, a third male - aged 14 - was arrested by investigators and the Raptor Squad in Arndell Park last Friday (July 15, 2022).
Advertisement
He was taken to Blacktown Police Station and charged with murder. The teen was refused bail to appear before a children's court on Saturday (July 16, 2022).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.