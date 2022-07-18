The Land

Murder charges for Sydney Royal Show teen stabbing

Updated July 18 2022 - 5:55am, first published 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teens charged after Sydney Royal Show stabbing

THREE teenagers have been charged by Homicide Squad detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager at the Sydney Royal Show earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.